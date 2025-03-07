Hibs boss David Gray believes he’s reaping the benefits of maintaining squad unity during his team’s early season crisis. And he believes stand-out stand-in Nathan Moriah-Welsh is providing the ideal example of patience paying off.

Gray, who has some big selection decisions to make ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Celtic at Celtic Park, thrust Moriah-Welsh - virtually the last midfielder standing amid an oddly focused injury and availability crisis – into his starting XI for the home win over the Hoops less than a fortnight ago. Outstanding in his first start since August, the Guyana midfielder proved crucial in victories over Celtic, Dundee United and Hearts in the space of eight over-achieving days.

The Hibs gaffer pointed out: “I was very complimentary of Nathan, but not just him - all the boys that haven't played the amount of minutes they would have liked. It's difficult when you're winning games because players maybe don't change - the consistency in selection has probably been there for a long time.

"But they're all still sticking together waiting for their opportunity. Nathan was one that had to wait for his opportunity. You can put Jordan Obita in that same bracket.

“Nathan was one that I spoke a lot about when he wasn't playing. The scenes when we won at Tynecastle, for example, you know he celebrated that game as if he had played every single minute, which is brilliant.

"Lots has been said about belief and togetherness. I've used the word for numerous weeks now - and it's definitely there, which is brilliant.”

Moriah-Welsh comes under fresh competition for places this weekend, although Hibs will definitely be a couple of central midfielders down for this contest. Here’s the latest on both teams:

1 . Warren O'Hora - DOUBT Picked up an ankle injury just before half-time in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Hearts. Hasn't trained this week but Hibs are giving the central defender every chance to prove his fitness. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Liam Scales - OUT Facial injury sustained in the recent win over St Mirren will keep the defender out of this one. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Hyeokkyu Kwon - OUT Even if the terms of his loan agreement didn't prevent him from playing against parent club Celtic, it would have been hard to see the South Korean midfielder forcing his way back into the Hibs XI, given his recent struggles. | SNS Group Photo Sales