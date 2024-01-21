Hibs star addresses contract situation - and makes blunt admission on future

Doidge has a decision to make.

Christian Doidge has opened up on his contract situation at Hibs, as he enters the final months of his current deal with no sign of a new agreement. And the target man, who insists his time at Easter Road has been the happiest of his career, admits he may have to move on at the end of the season.

The Welsh striker, who says there has been “nothing concrete” in terms of an offer from Hibs, said: "I've got to try and look after myself. It's a short career so if something does come up, I'll be quite happy to move on if I have to. I love it here - but you have to weigh up the options and see what happens.

"I love it here but it's down to conversations with Ian (Gordon, director), Ben (Kensell, CEO) and the gaffer. If I'm not wanted come the summer, I'll have to move on - I need to play somewhere.

"There's been a little chat, but nothing concrete. I've got six months left. I'll just have to see what happens.”

Doidge, who scored the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Forfar, as well as making a goal-line clearance as Hibs struggled in their first game back after the winter shutdown, said he’s in no rush to leave a club he’s served since 2019, the 31-year-old explaining: "It's in a great city, great fanbase, loads of pressure, it gets you out of bed in the morning. You want to play for a big club. I've just had a really enjoyable coming up for five years now. The dressing room, the training ground - everything about the club really.

"Obviously I went on loan to Kilmarnock last year and that was just down to whatever, they brought new boys in, and they had other ideas. In the summer I really wanted to knuckle down and earn my way into the team. Listen, football is crazy. We'll see what happens, I have no idea.”

Doidge has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Nick Montgomery, with a couple of ill-timed injuries disrupting his momentum. With Hibs busy chasing attacking options, he knows he’ll have to work harder than ever to get game time.

Asked what Montgomery had said to him about his place in the squad, he said: “There's a lot of options. They've brought in a new laddie up front (Myziane Maolida) who looks really good, so we'll see what happens. I'm not really sure, to be honest.