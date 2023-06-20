Hibs star extends her stay with a deal
Joining the club when she was 13 years old, Notley quickly rose up the ranks to become a star for the Edinburgh side. Since making her debut in 2016, the 24-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the Leith side and was voted Hibs Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign. As a new era now begins under manager Grant Scott, Notley is excited for the upcoming season.
“I’m delighted to be here and sign a new contract and can’t wait to get the new season started,” she told Hibs. “Every player wants to play consistently and that’s no different for me. I want to make sure I’m in that starting eleven and progress myself physically along with helping the younger players within the squad.”
The 24-year-old is known for her extreme versatility, being able to play in midfield, the centre of defence or as a full-back. This unique ability was shown at its fullest at the back end of last season when the club were in an injury crisis with Notley even being deployed as a winger on some occasions. Now her contract situation is locked down, Grant is delighted that he will have a player of her ability at his disposal for at least the next two years.
“Ellis is a terrific player, and I am delighted she has extended her contract at the club,” he told Hibs. “She is an extremely versatile player who not only brings a great deal of quality to the side but is also very reliable. In recent years she has also shown her leadership qualities by captaining the side on countless occasions.”
The midfielder has become the second player to sign a new deal recently with captain Joelle Murray also extending her stay in the capital, as she signed a new one-year deal earlier this month. Additional news regarding other player's contract situations is expected over the coming weeks. Today’s news also comes just hours after the club announced that they had released goalkeeper Ailey Tibbett.