Joining the club when she was 13 years old, Notley quickly rose up the ranks to become a star for the Edinburgh side. Since making her debut in 2016, the 24-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the Leith side and was voted Hibs Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign. As a new era now begins under manager Grant Scott, Notley is excited for the upcoming season.

“I’m delighted to be here and sign a new contract and can’t wait to get the new season started,” she told Hibs. “Every player wants to play consistently and that’s no different for me. I want to make sure I’m in that starting eleven and progress myself physically along with helping the younger players within the squad.”

The 24-year-old is known for her extreme versatility, being able to play in midfield, the centre of defence or as a full-back. This unique ability was shown at its fullest at the back end of last season when the club were in an injury crisis with Notley even being deployed as a winger on some occasions. Now her contract situation is locked down, Grant is delighted that he will have a player of her ability at his disposal for at least the next two years.

Ellis Notley reached 150 appearances at the club last season. Credit: Hibs Women

“Ellis is a terrific player, and I am delighted she has extended her contract at the club,” he told Hibs. “She is an extremely versatile player who not only brings a great deal of quality to the side but is also very reliable. In recent years she has also shown her leadership qualities by captaining the side on countless occasions.”