Hibs star heads for transfer exit on Deadline Day as he joins Premiership rival

The Hibs player has completed his move out of Easter Road to a league rival.

Jair Tavares has completed his season-long loan move from Hibs to Motherwell.

The attack-minded player arrived from Benfica in the summer of 2022 but fell out of favour at Easter Road before emerging from the fringes to feature under Nick Montgomery. He does not form part of current head coach David Gray’s plans though and is now heading out of the club on a loan basis.

Tavares has made 41 appearances for Hibs with two goals and an assist, three of those outings coming this season in the League Cup. Speaking on the deal, Gray commented: “Jair hasn’t had the game-time he would’ve hoped for at this stage of his Hibs career.

“He’s been good to work with and he works hard on his game every day. This loan gives him an opportunity to gain regular game-time, which will benefit him at this stage of his career. He will relish this opportunity, and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

Hibs Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We’re continuing to evolve the First Team squad, and this move is a good one for all parties. We wish Jair all the best at Motherwell.”

‘Well manager Stuart Kettlewell added: “Signing Jair is an excellent piece of business. We’ve got a player who has experience in this league, came through at a top academy at Benfica and will now get the opportunity of regular minutes here at Motherwell. He’s a winger who is direct, exciting and will add a lot to our team.”