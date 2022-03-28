Hibs star Kevin Nisbet vows to 'come back stronger' after ACL injury

The Scotland striker suffered the knee injury in February’s 0-0 draw with Celtic following a tackle from Carl Starfelt.

In an interview with the Scottish Sun, Nisbet revealed he “heard a pop" and straight away knew it was serious.

Following scans it was revealed he had suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, something he called the “worst-case scenario", keeping him out for the season and putting his Scotland chances in doubt.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet is currently out with an ACL injury. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It’s terrible to hear it confirmed after the scans," he said. “But I was pretty convinced before going to the appointment what was coming.

“The doctors at Hibs had done tests on me, and they said that’s what they thought it was. It’s still hard to hear though when they say ACL.

“It was a tough first few days as I was in a brace and I couldn’t really do anything.

“I wanted to get the operation over and done with, so I could start my recovery quickly.”

Nisbet faces a long road back to full fitness with rehab hugely important. He is prepared, however, and admitted that following the death of his father prior to the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2020 he can handle anything that is thrown at him.

“It’s my first major injury, so I have been lucky up until now," he said. “I have a long road ahead of me, but I am ready for it.

“I’m quite a positive person, and I know I will come back bigger and stronger from this.

“In football, I never get too high or too low. That’s the way I have always been.

“I’ve had ups and downs off the park as well. Everyone knows what happened with my dad.

“That was the toughest thing I’ve ever faced in my life. So if I can get through that then I can get through anything.

“Something like that certainly gives you a bit of perspective.

“I have a long career ahead of me in football, and hopefully this is just a bump in the road.

“A lot of top players have suffered this injury and come back stronger — and that’s what I intend to do.”

