The Scottish national stadium will be used for both the semi-finals and the final of the Women’s Scottish Cup this year to celebrate 150 years of football. Hibs are one game away from the famous stadium but will have to overcome Rangers in the quarterfinals to earn that opportunity. Looking ahead to the game, Leah Eddie is hoping her team will get one over the Glaswegians on Sunday to make it to Hampden Park.

“It would be a really good opportunity for everyone in the team”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “There are obviously some girls from other countries which don’t know what an experience it would be to play at Hampden. For the club, it would be good to get there, but the opportunity we have been given to do that for whoever reaches the semi-final is good. I am really glad that has been put in place.”

Sunday’s fixture will be the fourth time so far this campaign that Hibs have faced Rangers. The Glaswegians have won every encounter so far this season, the most notable coming in the SWPL Cup final where they beat the Edinburgh side 2-0 to lift the trophy. Now the sides are meeting again, the 22-year-old is aiming to get revenge against her former club.

Leah Eddie's side are yet to concede in the Scottish Cup this season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“I was speaking to a couple of the girls about it.”, she stated. “The last time we faced them in the cup, it was in a cup final so it shows where both teams want to be at. Hopefully this time we will come out on top.

“After this, we have got them in the split so we will be playing them again twice. It’s good to play that level of opponent. Every time we play them besides the result, it is always a tough game for both teams. This time we will look to execute it a lot better than we have in previous games.

“We are obviously excited, it is a quarter-final and we are looking to get to Hampden Park. We have put a lot of work in this week, everyone is trying their hardest and wants to put things right after the defeat last Sunday.”

The Scottish international was signed from Rangers back in 2018 before settling into life in Leith. Despite being friends with many of the opposition players, the defender is not fazed by the experience as she aims to knock the Glaswegians out of the cup.

“It's a bit like coming up against any team”, she explained. “You are always coming up against players that you know. I will just treat the game like any other and after the game, I will speak to them like friends. On the pitch, we will keep it serious for now.”