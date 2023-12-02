All the latest news surrounding Hearts, Hibs and their Premiership rivals ahead of more top-flight action this weekend.

Hearts and Hibs continue to knock on the door as they jostle for third spot, hoping to catch St Mirren before all is said and done. Hearts are in action on Saturday, facing Kilmarnock, while their city neighbours have an extra day to wait, taking on Aberdeen on Sunday.

Just two points eparate the two sides at this point of the season, and the festive period will be crucial for both sides as they look to close the gap on those above. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Hearts, Hibs and their division rivals.

Naismith on busy schedule

Hearts boss Steven Naismith touched on the busy schedule approaching and the confidence he has on his men to deal with the challenges such a schedule brings. He said: "On top of that, we have a lot of our injured players back now. Every player is back on the grass in some way, which is a massive benefit.

“We have a good squad here ready to deal with the amount of fixtures we will play over the next month.”

Marshall on Montgomery adjustment

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall has been speaking about the adjustment to Nick Montgomery's football. “Since the Manager has changed, he (Montgomery) has brought in a lot of differences, particularly with the training schedule and the detail," he said.

“These things take time, the Manager has only been in the door ten weeks but we have adapted well and we’re starting to see the results of that with the performances on the pitch. Hopefully we can continue that run of form through December and up until the winter break in January.”

Sutton on Clement and Rangers

Chris Sutton has issued his verdict on Philippe Clement's start to life at Rangers. He told the Daily Record: "Don’t get me wrong. Rangers’ poor showing against Aris Limassol shows they still have a way to go, but winning the League Cup would give Philippe Clement’s side a major shot of belief and added drive to try and overhaul a deficit in the table. Just as it did for Ange Postecoglou’s team in the Aussie’s first season when they came back from a similar position as now to win it.”