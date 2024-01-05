Hibs star out for three months - but it could have been worse, says gaffer

Campbell was stretchered off after collision with team-mate.

Hibs all-rounder Josh Campbell will be sidelined for at least three months with a broken ankle sustained in last month’s Edinburgh derby. But Easter Road gaffer Nick Montgomery insists the fact that Campbell does NOT need surgery is good news for the versatile midfielder, who could have faced much longer out of action in the worst-case scenario.

Montgomery, who says he expects to welcome veteran striker Adam Le Fondre back into the first team following the winter break, spoke as Hibs released a statement confirming that scans yesterday had revealed a “hairline fracture” as a result of Campbell’s on-field collision with team-mate Dylan Levitt in the December 27 game at Easter Road. The club revealed that the 23-year-old, who has impressed in a couple of different positions under the new manager, will be out of action for “a minimum of 12 weeks.”

But Montgomery is adamant that Campbell not having to go under the knife is a relief, saying: “Josh definitely doesn’t need surgery, which is obviously good. It’s definitely positive news in that respect. I’m reluctant to give any definitive time frame. But the fact that he doesn’t need surgery is a real positive because it’s now just a case of letting him heal.”

Le Fondre is making steady progress.

Le Fondre hasn’t played since Halloween because of a knee problem that proved more complicated than the original diagnosis suggested. But Montgomery is optimistic that the 37-year-old goal scorer will be back to boost his front line when Hibs return to action later this month.

“He’s done a bit of light training, not into team training yet, and he’s definitely been missed,” said Monty, who takes his team off on a warm-weather training break to Dubai next week. “The games where it’s been tight, the draws, games we’ve been winning but conceded late goals … he’s the sort of striker you can throw on to score you a goal. So he’s been missed.

“We’re hopeful we can get him back into training so that, when we get into the second half of the season, he comes into the squad. He gives us an extra number, which we definitely needed.

“At the midway point of the season and with a couple of weeks’ break, a lot of teams are looking to go away and refresh. For us, the most important thing is to get some of the injured boys into full training.