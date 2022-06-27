Hibs star reveals promising talks with new manager Lee Johnson after frustrating 2021/22 campaign

The striker revealed he’s also had some sitdown chats with the new manager as the squad look to put behind the disappointment of the 2021/22 season and get back to winning most weekends.

The Easter Road club followed up a third-place finish in 2020/21 with a frustrating campaign last time around. Though they reached the final of the Premier Sports Cup and semi-final of the Scottish Cup, they dropped five spots in the cinch Premiership to eighth place and went through two managers in the process.

It also frustrating for Nisbet on a personal level as his goal tally dropped from 18 to nine before he was ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury in late February.

But the 25-year-old is eager to get his rehab completed and back playing for a manager who has tried to sign him in the past. He also revealed his team-mates are all thrilled by the prospect of playing under the ex-Hearts midfielder.

“I sat down with the gaffer in the days after he was announced and we have had chats since then,” he told the Scottish Sun.

“He’s tried to sign me a few times in the past, so it’s always good having a manager coming in who likes you. I won’t get carried away though, I know I still need to impress him on the training ground, and then the park when I am fit again.

“I’ve not mentioned his Hearts past yet, I might in the future right enough!

“The boys have taken to him really well, his principles and the way he wants to play the game, the boys are excited by it. He’s got a lot of experience at the top level and the places he has been are impressive.

“Now we want to make sure we have a good start and ultimately a good season. Last season has been put to bed and we aren’t talking about it, it’s all about moving on.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone with the new manager, now we have to work as hard as we can to rectify that.”

