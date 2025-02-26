Former Bournemouth prospect eager to retain place against Dundee United

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first team dressing room at East Mains is full of eager learners. And a couple of footballing professors always willing to share their knowledge with the next generation.

As Nathan Moriah-Welsh talks about his own development in a stop-start season, a personal mission that paid off for the collective as he turned in an excellent performance in the weekend win over Celtic, the 22-year-old is quick to cite the influence of two wise old heads. In Dwight Gayle and Junior Hoilett, it seems, the Hibees have a pair of positive influences extending beyond their on-field contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I've just done the same kind of things, just had more confidence in myself,” said Moriah-Welsh, when asked about his return to the starting XI, the Guyana international adding: “I think Dwight has been a real key in that. Dwight and Junior, in terms of confidence-wise, just saying believe in yourself.

“Even the gaffer and the coaching staff, just saying just believe in yourself. We're all good players here, so it's just about getting the best out of each other.

“Obviously, I'm only 22, and obviously June and Dwight are over 30 plus! For the whole team, they've been a breath of fresh air. Experienced lads that have played in the Premier League and probably done it at the highest level.

“So just to have them around the building in terms of their experience and the way they conduct themselves each day has been a real credit to us and the whole club in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much advice they’ve given me; I couldn’t pick out one piece. I wouldn’t say I even ask that many questions. We just have chats now and then.

“Me and Dwight will go to the gym sometimes and we'll just sit there and just chat. And just little things he says sometimes, I can't remember off the top of my head, but just some of the little stuff he says, Junior as well, just really seem to help. Not just me, just some of the other lads in general, especially the young lads really.

“I think the mental side is a big part of the game. I wouldn't say I struggled on it, but at times there was hints of doubt, which obviously is understandable.

“But that Saturday game probably did a world of good in terms of confidence and just mental belief in myself and the lads. Football changes really, really quickly. And that's obviously an element with some of the other lads like Jack, Rocky, Dylan, they've done extremely well when coming in. So I think as a whole, we've always pushed each other, even if it's the lads not playing, to get in the team whenever you're called upon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder helped take down Champions League adventurers

Moriah-Welsh slotted straight into central midfield in just his second league start of the season, even getting involved in the first of his team’s two goals as Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League adventurers were laid low at Easter Road. It was a return beyond his wildest expectations.

The former Bournemouth prospect, eager to retain his place as Hibs look to leapfrog Dundee United into fourth place in the Scottish Premiership with a win at Tannadice tonight, admitted: “I just didn’t want to mess up! But I think going into the game with the likes of Nectar and Josh in midfield and the boys behind me, especially Rocky, just talking me through it and stuff helped. It's been a while since I've played over 45 or whatever, so it was just a real confident start and then as soon as you've got that confidence, it was just easy from there really.

“I think in the past six months, I've looked at myself just focused on doing my specific job. So overall I was just really happy to play and get our three points.

“Do you know what, it was the biggest release of pressure ever to get that early goal. Yeah, it was really good to obviously get off to such a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was worried, to be fair, going into that pass, but at the end of it, it came off. Obviously, Nectar played a brilliant pass and Josh with a brilliant finish, so overall just really happy to start off the game like that.”