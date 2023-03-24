The 23-year-old’s season ended in tragic fashion in late January as she was forced off after just 30 minutes in a 2-1 loss to their Edinburgh rivals. After suffering numerous long-term injuries in the past, the former Scotland Under 19’s player was crushed by the news knowing she was set to miss another big portion of the season.

“I was devastated”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I felt that I was just building up my consistency, game time and becoming more of myself again after my previous injury where I was out for 22 months in COVID. It was really difficult to take because of that, I felt that I was becoming more of myself as a footballer.

“It’s been quite difficult because it’s been the unknown, my previous long-term injuries I knew what it was straight away. This injury has been more difficult because it was something that is unusual for myself, so learning about a new injury has been quite difficult.”

Shannon McGregor helped Hibs win the first-ever edition of the Capital Cup earlier in the season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Despite the setback, the midfielder is still thinking positively. After undergoing her operation recently, McGregor feels she can only return stronger. The 23-year-old also has plenty of things to keep her busy in the mean time as she aims to return to the pitch next season.

“That faze everyone says that setbacks make you stronger, it’s true”, she added. “However, that doesn’t make it easier, the more injuries you have does make it difficult but it also makes you stronger as a person and a player. Out of football you learn to deal with things more and you also learn watching football from the sides more as well. You need to take the positives from it.

“The team all know how serious knee injuries are, they know how much they can affect people. I’ve got the girls and the staff around me which is good.