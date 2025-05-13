He is spending time on loan at Hibs from Sunderland, who are in the English Championship.

A pundit has told Hibs that their placement in European competition could determine whether or not Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis stays beyond this season.

Head coach David Gray has turned him from defender to all action midfielder and it has worked wonders. He has been nominated for the SFWA Player of the Year, scooped Hibs’ Young Player of the Year and has been called up to the Australian national team as part of a stellar campaign. This is his second loan at the club, after spending six months in Leith last term from Sunderland.

Hibs are in the driving seat for third and that placement coupled with a Celtic victory in the Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen would seal a league phase place in either the Europa League or Conference League next season.

Nectar Triantis future assessed

What happens in the summer is unknown, with parent club Sunderland currently in the Championship play-offs and vying for a return to the Premier League. English pundit Lee Hendrie reckons that it’s Hibs’ place in Europe which could persuade all parties that the Premiership is the best place for Triantis.

The former Aston Villa man told Football League World: "Hibs, obviously hoping for (the strongest) European football, and they have the services of young Sunderland defender Triantis. Obviously, he's a young talent that's definitely got bags of potential, creativity. He's got goals in him and had a good season up at Hibs.

"The luxury of maybe trying to play in Europe and forecasting your skills and flair might suit him better. Will Sunderland stand in his way? That's the big question. Is he going to feature in that Sunderland side? They're a young side that are certainly up and coming, I think he'd fit the bill to come back to Sunderland and play a big part. Obviously managers have different ideas and whether he's gone out to strengthen or he's gone to Scotland to get that feel-factor which he's had a taste of.

"It'll be an interesting one, whether they do stand in his way, because you do feel letting young players go early on, and then they go and perform in European competitions. It's a big thing for a football club to let players like that go. I think he might've gone out to have that taste, and I'm pretty sure they wouldn't let him go. I think they'd set their sights on maybe keeping him for next season after the season he's had up there.”

Nectar Triantis on season so far at Hibs

Speaking on his development at Easter Road last week, the Socceroos man said: “This has been one of my first proper full seasons in midfield in professional football, it has been a big learning curve for me but one that I am taking in my stride. I have really enjoyed the new position, the role the gaffer has given me and I think everyone can see that this season.

“I am just taking it game-by-game, I haven’t really thought too much about next season. Football is a mental game, we have beaten them already this season and we have confidence and belief that we can go there and get a result.”