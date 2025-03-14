Midfielder joins Boyle and Miller in Socceroos squad after gaffer travelled to Edinburgh on Easter Road scouting mission

Hibs star Nectar Triantis has been rewarded for his stellar run of form with a first international call-up. And Socceroos boss Tony Popovic has revealed how the Sunderland loanee passed an in-person audition at Easter Road to force his way into the Aussie squad.

Popovic travelled to Edinburgh to watch Hibs record a superb home win over Brendan Rodgers’ Treble-chasing Celtic last month. Triantis was hugely influential in that game, dominating Champions League opponents in midfield and setting up the first of Josh Campbell’s two goals.

Triantis will join up with Hibs team-mates Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller for the World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China. And Popovic believes playing for Hibs has been hugely beneficial in the development of the 21-year-old midfielder.

‘Hibs on an unbelievable run’ - Popovic

“I think in October and November he was playing games in Scotland but was still a little bit raw,” said the new Aussie boss, who took over from Graham Arnold in September, Popovic adding: “He's developed confidence, obviously a lot of belief, playing really well and there on an unbelievable run. I think it's 13 or 14 games without a defeat.

“I saw him play live against Celtic, set up a wonderful goal, the first goal. He played well and he looks very confident. I look forward to seeing him in camp and seeing what he can do.”

Miller and Boyle have both survived more major upheaval in the squad, with Popovic now having turned over a third of the core group since his appointment, dropping big names and international regulars along the way; Triantis is one of six potential debutants in the latest group named by the gaffer. The Socceroos must win both of their qualifiers to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Triantis has become an ever present in the Hibs side this season, with Easter Road boss David Gray converting the all-rounder – who played at centre-half in his first loan spell with the club last season – into a dominant midfielder. Hibs are still on a 13-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership despite losing to Celtic in their Scottish Cup quarter-final at Celtic Park last weekend, with tomorrow’s league clash away to Kilmarnock giving Gray’s men the perfect opportunity to bounce back.