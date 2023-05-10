The 17-year-old has been a permanent presence in the first-team squad since she bullied her way into Dean Gibson’s line-up in towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Despite picking up an injury in the second half of the current campaign, the forward has still had a successful season scoring six goals in all competitions and started in the SWPL Cup final against Rangers last December. Her form also helped her work her way into the Scotland Under 19’s set-up, as she joined the training camp for the first time back in January.

"I'm very pleased to sign a new deal,” she told the club. “Hibs is a club that I've supported since I was young and I've always wanted to be here. To get the opportunity from the Club to sign until 2025 is a really proud moment for me and my family."

Livingstone has been a major miss for Hibs since she picked up a quad injury before the Edinburgh derby in February. Since then, she has been unable to get back to full fitness as the club try and manage their current injury crisis. Manager Dean Gibson is hopeful that the forward continues her remarkable development next season.

Rosie Livingstone is the youngest member of the first team. Credit: Hibernian FC, Michael Hulf.

“I am delighted Rosie has agreed to sign an extension to her contract,” he added. “She is a player that has already made a significant impact on our squad. The best part about Rosie is her age. She still has a lot of learning to do, so she’s only going to get better each year. She’s one of the best young players in the country and to have her extend her stay at Hibs is exciting for all involved.