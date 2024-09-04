Miller (left) was looking to make amends for a tough Asian Cup campaign. | AFP via Getty Images

Travel takes heavy toll on Socceroos defender

Hibs regular Lewis Miller’s dream of a Socceroos comeback has been scuppered by injury – after a niggling knee injury “blew up” on the 24-hour journey to Gold Coast. Aussie head coach Graham Arnold revealed at his press conference early this morning, UK time, that the right back would not be facing Bahrain at home OR travelling to play Indonesia in Jakarta next week.

Miller had spoken with pride about his recall to the national side, with the rampaging full-back hoping to gain some redemption after a mentally scarring Asian Cup experience in the green-and-gold jersey last season. The 24-year-old, virtually an ever-present starter under new Hibs boss David Gray, told The Evening News: “I’m ready and determined to redeem myself, put it all right. And I do that by ignoring the past and focusing on what is in front of me.”

That hope was dashed soon after touching down back home, Arnold explaining: “Yeah look, I’ll be straight up with you. Lewis Miller has got a bit of a knee issue.

“It blew up a little bit on the flight across. So he’s out. This is what happens in international football, which is why the last weekend is always stressful for myself, waiting for the boys to get the tick and come over.”

Hibs are in discussions with the Socceroos medical staff to decide on the next best step. Miller flying home for treatment at East Mains immediately may cause further swelling on another long haul flight, but at least the club’s sports science and recovery experts would be able to monitor progress. The alternative involves staying in Australia for treatment and waiting for the problem to calm down before jetting back to Scotland.