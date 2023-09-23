Hibs starting XI: surprise recall as boss rings changes

Hibs substitute Jair Tavares applauds the travelling fans at full time after making his first appearance of the season in the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Nick Montgomery has shaken up his starting XI for the visit of St Johnstone, with the new Hibs boss making three changes from the line-up that kicked of his first game at Rugby Park last week.

Jair Tavares making his first start in over a year backed up Montgomery’s promise of a fresh start for the winger, who had been frozen out of the picture completely by predecessor Lee Johnson.

Tavares, who came off the bench in Ayrshire, has been given the nod ahead of Elie Youan, who picked up a knock in the Kilmarnock game.

Montgomery said he’d been impressed with the Portuguese wide man, saying: “In terms of Tavares, you see him in training, he’s a very talented player. The effort and work he put in on the training ground showed me he’s a really important player, moving forward.”

Montgomery has also dropped long-serving left back Lewis Stevenson to the bench, Jordan Obita stepping into the veteran’s slot in an otherwise unchanged back four.

Christian Doidge, although recovered from the horrific facial injury inflicted in the 2-2 draw with Killie, has been given a place on the bench alongside Stevenson – with Montgomery clearly taking no chances with a striker who needed several stitches to patch up damage above and below his left eye.