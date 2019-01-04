Hibs’ Stevie Mallan handed one-match ban after booking against Hearts

Hibs will be without Stevie Mallan for their first Premiership match following the winter break after the midfielder was hit by a one-game suspension.

The 22-year-old took his yellow card tally to six when he was booked for a foul on Arnaud Djoum during the Edinburgh derby defeat by Hearts, triggering an automatic ban.

Such punishments usually kick in two weeks after the disciplinary threshold is reached but, with the top flight now in its winter shutdown, Mallan, scorer of nine goals this season, won’t serve the penalty until Hibs travel to Fir Park to meet Motherwell on Wednesday, January 23.

The ban, however, only applies to league matches, which will free the former St Mirren and Barnsley player to face League Two side Elgin City as they begin their Scottish Cup campaign at home four days earlier.

Fellow midfielder Mark Milligan and striker Jamie Maclaren could potentially still be involved in the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates at that time, while winger Martin Boyle is out for an indefinite period after picking up a knee injury in the Socceroos’ final warm-up match ahead of that tournament. Boyle had his knee scanned but was then pulled out of the event and was sent back to Edinburgh for Hibs’ medical staff to carry out their own assessment of the damage with the Capital club expected to reveal further details and possibly a timescale for his return to action before they head to Dubai for a week-long training camp tomorrow.