Manager Grant Scott insists that Hibs are yet to give a true reflection on themselves as they prepare for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been a mixed last month for the Edinburgh side with Scott’s team only coming away with five points from as many games despite some good performances. On Sunday, they face another difficult task as they take on a Hearts who have continued to fly high after last year’s success. It had been a summer of change for Hibs with the club now fielding almost an entirely new team as well as Scott coming in as the manager. But with results not coming as consistently Scott insists he is not happy about where the club are at yet.

“In the main, it has been good progress,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are not 100% happy about where we are but it is a work in progress. There are things that we are still looking to improve as a footballing team but so far there is a lot of positivity from the players, and you can see that in the performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We probably haven’t given a true reflection of ourselves just yet, but we are getting closer every week. As a collective group of players and staff, we can feel it coming. Little things have changed and it has been positive so far but we are not happy yet.”

Leah Eddie (left) and Grant Scott (right) ahead of the Edinburgh derby. (Photo credit: David Mollison/Alamy Live News)

Sunday will also be Scott’s first Edinburgh derby despite this being his second spell as Hibs manager. In his four-year absence from Leith, Hearts have quickly become one of the best sides in the SWPL after finishing fourth last season. However, Scott insists that nothing has changed for him or for Hibs on how they will take on their next challenge with the manager’s focus purely “on the pitch”.

“We were still disappointed about the position we found ourselves in [against Celtic] so that’s stuff to work on from that side”, Scott added. The character we showed against a difficult opponent is really positive. In the second half, we felt that we had a really dominant spell. We almost equalised which would have changed the complexion of the game, but it wasn’t to be. We are partly there.

“I don’t think a lot has changed for me. Hearts have certainly improved from top to bottom as a female side over the last few years, but my focus is on the pitch. They are a good team, a strong team with good structure but in a very short space of time we have improved a lot ourselves; it is almost a new team this season. It comes down to the day, 11 v 11, all the other stuff gets pushed to the back and our focus is really on the pitch. We are very aware and conscious of how they have developed but we will look to put our own game plan in place and look to see what happens.”