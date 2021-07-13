Hibs still hopeful of recruiting striker and bolstering defence

Jack Ross is eager to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign

The Easter Road side has been linked with moves for St Johnstone centre-backs Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart ahead of the new campaign, while the Hibs boss is eager to add some extra fire-power in attack.

"We need to have a lot more depth in the defensive area, and we could also do with another striker as well,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Arsenal.

Martin Boyle, Christian Doidge, and Kevin Nisbet all reached double figures as they scored a combined 45 goals in all competitions last season but Ross is wary of relying too much on the trio to repeat the feat.

Jamie Gullan has returned from a loan spell at Raith Rovers but the 22-year-old appears more comfortable in a wide position rather than as a centre-forward, albeit he did net twice in the League Cup group stages last year.

Doidge’s pre-season lay-off and subsequent doubts over his availability for the start of the new campaign could prompt the club to move quickly in the transfer market.

Ross continued: “The players at the top end of the pitch were brilliant last season in terms of what they contributed but we relied heavily on them and to have that extra option in that area of the pitch would be important as well.

“There are certainly one or two areas that we need to try and keep strengthening.

"We’ve tried to do that but haven’t been able to thus far, but hopefully we can before the start of the season.”

