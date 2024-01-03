Hibs still learning painful lessons - talking points from dramatic draw

Rory Whittaker takes on Theo Bair in 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

At least they didn’t sign off with a loss. In a game where the spectre of another damaging defeat seemed to sneak up on Hibs like some ghost of calamities past, Nick Montgomery could be grateful that his team escaped with a draw.

Looking beyond Elie Youan’s wildly-acclaimed late equaliser in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell, some obvious talking points – and one or two teachable moments for the coaching staff – jump out. Starting with an acceptance that Hibs do not, at the moment, look like a team with serious ambitions to challenge for third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The return from a near-fatal heart condition by Harry McKirdy and Youan’s two-goal performance may have put a shine on the occasion for home fans at Easter Road. But even the least critical of season ticket holders could provide Monty with a lengthy list of concerns about recent performances. And find that the manager is in agreement on most points of order.

As they prepare to jet off for their training camp in the sunshine, then, what do Hibs leave behind to keep supporters warm? Let’s take a look at the key issues highlighted in the Motherwell game:

Statistics are useful tools … up to a point

The old-fashioned eyeball test, uninfluenced by results bias, would tell most that Hibs dominated yesterday’s home game. For much of the contest, the hosts were completely and totally in control. Until they weren’t.

Montgomery understands that a reliance upon data, a major part of modern football analysis, provides only a limited defence against the terror of the scoreboard. But he was entitled to cite a few numbers to back up his assertion that his team could have been three-nil up at half-time.

“We had 70 per cent possession, nearly 600 passes compared to 250,” he said, quickly adding: “But that doesn’t win you a game of football. What wins you games is concentration, putting chances away, and making sure you don’t give sloppy goals away.”

Possession statistics are arguably one of the most misunderstood points of analysis in the modern game. Especially when the opposition don’t actually WANT the ball.

Set up to counterattack, and showing little interest in playing through the phases, Motherwell didn’t intend to allow Hibs to control the first half, in particular, quite so completely. But they had a plan based on closing passing lanes in the final third. And it worked. Sort of.

Elie Youan is back to his game breaking best

We saw it in his substitute appearance in the derby, when he climbed off the bench and immediately began tormenting Hearts defenders; Stephen Kingsley was left spinning like a top after one Maradona spin by Youan. And the Frenchman was a difference maker for Hibs yesterday.

Elie Youan celebrates his late equaliser.

In a game where the home side struggled to convert control into goals, his opener was a thing of beauty, not least because it came from Rory Whittaker’s first senior assist. The fact that Joe Newell had already put the Motherwell defence on the retreat with a driving run of his own was key, creating exactly the sort of chaos in which Youan thrives.

While Jair Tavares arguably did more to hit the line and deliver telling crosses during the game, the left winger’s partnership with Jordan Obita developing nicely, Youan has that goal threat. And was rightly hailed as a match saver for his injury-time strike.

The kids are all right

As well as Whittaker getting another start at right back, yesterday’s game saw Development Squad prospects/graduates Rudi Molotnikov, Josh Landers, Murray Johnson, Dean Cleland and Reuben McAllister make the bench. Out of necessity, given the list of first teamers absent. But, still, it points to a bright future.

Molotnikov, in particular, looked a handful when he was thrown on for the closing 15 minutes. And Montgomery is clear that he doesn’t want to simply fill his squad with bodies who might block the progress of youngsters. So 2024 could be a breakout year for some Hibs kids.

Giving away goals is killing Hibs

Motherwell’s equaliser comes from players just ball watching at a throw-in. What appeared, at first, to be a neat one-two is shown up on video as an example of blown coverage by the Hibs defence.

The visitors’ second is just such a nothing goal. No brilliance required, just a free-kick into the box, followed by a series of headers. It has happened too often to Hibs this season to be written off as a fluke, too.

Bevis Mugabe rises to put Motherwell into a 2-1 lead

Happy as Harry