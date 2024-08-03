Hibs will still be without French attacker Elie Youan for tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership opener against St Mirren in Paisley. But they have been bolstered by the return of a stand-out defender AND a versatile all-rounder as the 2024-25 league campaign gets underway.
New manager David Gray takes his team west at near enough full strength, then, as the rookie head coach looks for a winning start against opponents who ran out 3-2 victors at Easter Road on the opening day of last season. Gray, who served two stints as interim manager last year before being given the top job in the summer, is confident that his Hibs side will be harder to beat - and more effective going forward.
Here’s how things stand for the Hibees, fitness wise, on day one of their SPFL season:
1. Elie Youan - OUT
Still the subject of transfer interest, with Hibs hoping to land in excess of £2.5 million if a deal does go through, the French winger faces a race to play any meaningful football before the window closes at the end of this month. Out for another couple of weeks, at least, after picking up a knee injury against Queen's Park. | SNS Group
2. Warren O'Hora - AVAILABLE
The Irish central defender returned to full training this week, as this picture from Thursday shows, after picking up a dead leg that forced him out of last weekend's win over Peterhead after just half an hour. | SNS Group
3. Jake Doyle-Hayes - DOUBT
Has been back in training after a lengthy injury absence. Still not quite ready for competitive action. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Harry McKirdy - OUT
Nothing serious, just a chest infection. He'll be rested this weekend and, given his personal health history, nobody's going to complain about that. | SNS Group