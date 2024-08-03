Hibs will still be without French attacker Elie Youan for tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership opener against St Mirren in Paisley. But they have been bolstered by the return of a stand-out defender AND a versatile all-rounder as the 2024-25 league campaign gets underway.

New manager David Gray takes his team west at near enough full strength, then, as the rookie head coach looks for a winning start against opponents who ran out 3-2 victors at Easter Road on the opening day of last season. Gray, who served two stints as interim manager last year before being given the top job in the summer, is confident that his Hibs side will be harder to beat - and more effective going forward.