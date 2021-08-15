Hibs striker Christian Doidge suffers double blow as injury wrecks imminent Wales call-up for September internationals

Hibs striker Christian Doidge.

Doidge suffered the blow to his ankle and Achilles tendon on Wednesday, the day before Hibs’ Europa Conference League second round second leg away at Rijeka, and subsequent scans upon his return to Edinburgh revealed he will be sidelined for at least three months.

The 28-year-old does not require surgery, but is in a protective boot and may not make it back into the first-team picture until after the Premiership’s winter shutdown.

However, the injury has come at the worst possible time for Doidge, with a call-up to the Wales squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers looking likely. It is understood that the Welsh FA had contacted the player’s representatives to get passport and visa details so that he would be able to travel to Russia next month for their match against Belarus.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doidge, a proud Welshman, has often spoken about his desire to be capped for his country, but will now have to wait until 2022 to fulfil that dream.

The injury means that Hibs manager Jack Ross will need to replenish his forward line, with only Kevin Nisbet as the club’s out-and-out No.9. While Martin Boyle and Jamie Gullan can also play in that role, they are light on options.