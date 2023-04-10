News you can trust since 1873
Hibs striker Harry McKirdy makes fans admission and reveals what team mates want to see

Hibs forward Harry McKirdy says he is “desperate” to score his first goal for the club to prove his critics wrong.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST

The Englishman made his fourth start in the 2-1 defeat away to Dundee United since joining from league Two Swindon Town in August. But has yet to record an assist or a goal despite arriving with a good record.

The 26-year-old forward, who played wide right in a 4-2-3-1 formation on Sunday and looked bright early on, admits he can understand why some fans have written him off but is determined to make a breakthrough and insists his teammates feel the same. McKirdy admits he has missed opportunities, but is keen to make amends and show off his ‘machine gun’ celebration.

He said: “I should probably have scored twice in my first game and if I get one or two of them then it might have been a completely different time but that's not how it's gone and there's not much I can do about that now.

Hibs forward Harry McKirdy has failed to score since arriving from Swindon in AugustHibs forward Harry McKirdy has failed to score since arriving from Swindon in August
“I scored 26 goals last season and it was 40 goals and assists so that is something you get used to. Every time I stepped on the pitch, I expected to score one or two, or grab the matchwinner, or set it up and that was a habit that you get into. This season has been different and you can't shy away from that.

"I have no goals or assists and that's not where I want to be but I just have to turn it around. I have been involved in 15 games, four from the start, so there have not been a lot of opportunities but that is still 15 times I have been on the pitch and that is not good enough – no goals and assists.”

"They don’t have expectations any more. I think they did when I first came but now I've been pretty much written off by most people outside the building but inside the building it’s not like that. I can tell the boys are desperate for me to get a goal.

"They say every week, ‘we want to see the machine gun celebration’ and I'm desperate for it to happen but it hasn’t yet and that's something I can't shy away from and it does play on your mind.”

