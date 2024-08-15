Hibs striker heads for exit as £700,000 signing agrees loan deal

Hibs striker Dylan Vente is on his way home. | SNS Group

Arrival of Bowie and Myko prompt Vente return to Netherlands

Hibs boss David Gray wants Dylan Vente to enjoy his football again – after agreeing to let the Dutch striker join Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle. And Easter Road sporting director Malky Mackay insists the club will be keeping close tabs on the front man, who is under contract until 2026.

With new signings Mykola Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie now on the books, Vente – a £700,000 signing by Lee Johnson last summer – was concerned about having his game time restricted this year. The 25-year-old, who scored eight goals last season and bagged a hat-trick against Elgin City in the opening fixture of the current campaign, has struggled to produce consistently in front of goal, missing a series of good chances.

Gray, who had publicly declared his hope that Vente would stay to provide another option at centre forward, passed on his best wishes as the striker joins a team who finished mid table in the Dutch flight last season, the gaffer saying: “Dylan is a player that I’ve really enjoyed working with every day because of his professionalism and desire to get better. He has undoubted quality, but at this moment in time, it just hasn’t quite worked out for Dylan.

“His move provides an opportunity to go home and hopefully start playing regularly with a smile on his face again. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

Mackay revealed: “There’s been a lot of interest in Dylan over the summer and after serious consideration from all parties, we believe this is the right move for him at this time. The Eredivisie is recognised as one of the top leagues in the world, and this gives Dylan a chance to concentrate on his game and remind people what he’s capable of. Everyone at the club will be keeping a keen eye on Dylan, and wish him all the best for his loan with PEC Zwolle.”