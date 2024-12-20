Gaffer Gray focused on Dons - but hints at dramatic Gorgie return

Hibs are hoping to have crocked centre forward Myko Kuharevich back in the team to face Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day. But the Ukrainian target man will definitely miss tomorrow’s trip to Pittodrie.

David Gray’s men head north to the Granite City fully focused on taking down Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen. Having managed to lift themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with a home win over Ross County last weekend, just one of a combination of results that saw the Jambos drop into last place, the Easter Road side aim to continue their recent mini-revival.

Kuharevich, who limped off with a groin problem in the 3-0 loss to Celtic in Glasgow just under a fortnight ago, won’t be in the match day squad, Gray admitting: “No, he's not quite made it, unfortunately. Just with that groin, he's not quite there yet.”

Pressed on whether the Swansea loanee would be fit for the second Edinburgh derby of the season, a 12.30 kick-off in Gorgie next Thursday, the gaffer said: “Potentially. There's still obviously a few days to go before then. He'll have a few markers he needs to try and hit up until that point as well, but he definitely misses this weekend.

“I'm not looking past Saturday, to be honest. I know that's a politician's answer, but it's exactly that. My full focus is on Aberdeen. I'm going up there with the mindset and mentality to go up there and win the game.

“There's nothing else on my mind other than that. And then once that game's done, we'll take the limits of that game and then quickly move towards the derby. The derby will come when it comes.

“As a player, as fans, they all look forward to it. It's the one that every single supporter always talks about. Now it's all about Aberdeen.”