Hibs striker hopes to put squeeze on Dons in memorable Hampden debut

Mistaking Hampden for Ibrox, recounting a personal cup history that includes a completely forgettable semi-final and being benched for one of the greatest players in the history of Dutch football … and trotting out a saucy analogy about goalscoring and condiments.

Dylan Vente is what you might call one of the game’s characters. A Hibs cult hero in the making, despite a recent barren spell in front of goals.

He’s also entirely happy to poke fun at his own patchy knowledge of Scottish football. A fault that extends to wandering into the national stadium without realising precisely where he was.

“I’ve been to Hampden once, to get the scan on my heart,” he said, citing the now-standard cardio monitoring that new players undergo on arrival in Scotland.

“That was like a month ago - and I actually thought it was the Rangers stadium! Two days later someone here told me it was actually Hampden.

“I just went there to the sports clinic, to get the scan, but I didn’t get inside the changing rooms or go out to have a look at the pitch.

“It wasn’t possible for me to go and have a little look. I only really saw it from outside. So I’m really looking forward to finally getting on the pitch and playing there. Let’s see what it brings.”

Vente will be leading the line for Hibs against Aberdeen, the No. 9 having firmly established himself as Nick Montgomery’s first-choice centre forward, regardless of who else might be available.

The 24-year-old, who says he signed for Hibs with games like this firmly in mind, already boasts one notable winner’s medal on his CV, having been in the matchday squad – while still a teenager – when Feyenoord beat AZ 3-0 in the 2018 KNVB Cup Final.

Recounting his memories of a game played at Feynoord’s home ground of De Kuip, Vente said: “The Dutch Cup Final came when I was 18, I think. I had only played three games for the team, but I played in the semi-final.

“When we got to the final, Robert van Persie played instead of me. So that’s fair enough, I couldn’t really complain about being left on the bench!

“It was a still a nice experience, although we played it our own stadium, with the fans split half and half. That was strange, something I had never seen before.

“I don’t remember anything about the semi-final. I don’t even know who it was against! Wow, really …

“The semi-final here, you play at Hampden. In the Dutch Cup, the home team just plays at home. So, yeah, sorry. I don’t even remember the game.”

For the record, Dylan, Feyenoord beat Willem II in the semi that season. At De Kuip. Chalk up one more vote for the notion that nobody really remembers how you get to a final … as long as you get there.

It goes without saying that Vente rediscovering his touch in front of goal – he’s gone five games without scoring, having found the net in each of Montgomery’s first three fixtures – would go a long way to Hibs booking return passage to Hampden.

Asked about his attitude to his goals drying up, Vente – who insists this works much better in the original Dutch, for what it’s worth – prompted laughter as he said: “As a striker, sometimes scoring goals is like ketchup …

“You press on the bottle and everything falls out at once! And now the ketchup is empty!

“It’s not like I have had many chances, so it is not on my mind. I know if I get a chance in front of goal, I have to be ready and have confidence in myself. I know I have to take it.

“The last couple of games against Rangers and Celtic it’s not like I had any 100 per cent chances.

“That’s a little thing I think about more now, how I get those chances. That is what I am working on now and I know, if I get the ball now, I need to be ready.

“For many years now, Celtic or Rangers have been top of the Scottish league, winning the title.

“So the Cups are big for clubs like us. We know that tomorrow is a big chance to get a step closer to lifting a trophy. We have to do our job and do everything we can to win the game.

“Of course, games like these, this is why I came to Hibs. As a player, everyone wants to be involved in big games like a semi-final.

“It’s huge for the team, big for the club. That’s why I came here, to play in games like this. I know this is a big game for the club and me as well.”

When it was pointed out that cup winners tend to achieve legend status at Hibs, Vente smiled and admitted: “That’s the dream scenario, eh?

“It starts with the team; we have to prepare well and do well. And hope if you play well some players will step up with their individual class.