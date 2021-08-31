Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet out of Scotland's trip to Denmark

Kevin Nisbet picked up a knock in Scotland training and will be unable to participate against Denmark tomorrow. Picture: SNS

The forward picked up a knock in training and will be unable to recover in time for the match in Copenhagen, though he is expected to be in contention when Clarke’s side host Moldova at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Clarke doesn’t have his problems to seek with Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell also unavailable due to Covid-19 protocols. The pair join Nathan Patterson, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Greg Taylor and James Forrest in being absent for the trip.

On Nisbet, Clarke said: "We have one or two issues again in terms of Kevin Nisbet picked up a knock in training so he is out for this game, he should be hopefully available for the weekend.

"I am also looking to bring another forward player into the squad after this game.”

