The striker came on as a substitute and got the fourth goal for Hibs in a 7-0 trashing of Glasgow Women. As the ball was diverted goal-wards, the number 15 manage to get a clinical touch to push it across the line to get her first competitive goal of the season.

“Getting on the scoresheet is exactly what I want to be doing as a striker coming on as a sub’, she told Hibs TV. “I’ll definitely take confidence from it and I can really start to show Dean [Gibson] that I can earn my space in the squad.

“Going forward it’s a performance that we needed, we were ruthless and it obviously helps with the goal difference, it was very positive overall. We probably could have been more ruthless in the first half, but we really capitalised on our opportunities in the second half.”

Hibs star Rachael Boyle was also back amongst the goals, making her first appearance in 13 months after the birth of her second child. Scoring as soon as she was subbed on, the Scottish international would add a second from the penalty spot to ensure she returned to the pitch in style.

“She’s such a good character to have around, she’s an outstanding footballer”, Tweedie added. “You see her doing amazing things day in day out in training, so it’s outstanding to have her back.

“She proved it today that she could be out for any amount of time and still come back and shine - she’s that type of player. She’s a really good influence for the rest of the team.

“We’ve gotten off to a good start this year, hopefully, we can carry that into the next couple of games, and kick on like we know we can.”