Hibs striker sees first-team hopes dashed as big-money sale of prize asset delayed

Gray still in market for top-class centre forward - but winger’s move on ice

Shot-shy Hibs have sent young striker Josh O’Connor on loan to League of Ireland relegation battlers Dundalk. But a big-money exit that would help fund the recruitment of a top-class centre forward is on hold as Elie Youan recovers from injury.

O’Connor, who spent last season on loan at Airdrie in the SPFL Championship, had hoped to break into the Hibs first-team squad under new boss David Gray. But the 20-year-old, who will stay with Jon Daly’s team until the end of the Irish domestic season and return to Hibs in January, is not considered ready for a Scottish Premiership side desperately need of options up top.

Sporting director Malky Mackay explained the decision to send O’Connor to a team sitting second bottom in their division by saying: “This is another opportunity for Josh to gain regular experience of playing men’s football. Playing in a different league and country will be a new experience for him, and one I’m sure he will relish. We wish him all the best for the next six months.”

Hibs hope to fetch in excess of £2.5 million, meanwhile, for French winger Youan, with clubs in his homeland and Italy credited with interest. But the 25-year-old turned up wearing a leg brace to watch last night’s friendly defeat to Watford at Easter Road – prompting fears that he’d be ruled out for a lengthy period as a result of his late collision with the keeper in last week’s Premier Sports Cup thrashing of Queen’s Park.

Gray is confident that he former St Gallen and Mechelen player will be back long before the transfer window closes on August 30, putting his recovery at “a couple of weeks” after last night’s game. With Gray in the market for at least one top-level centre forward capable of stepping into the first team and making an immediate impact, the sale of Youan is likely to carry a significant impact on the new manager’s spending power.

