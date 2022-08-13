Hibs suffer first league defeat despite greatly improved second-half showing at Livingston

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road club paid the price for a lacklustre first half performance in which Joel Nouble’s goal gave the hosts a deserved lead. They were much improved after the break and equalised through Nohan Kenneh’s first goal for the club, but eventually succumbed to a late Ayo Obileye header.

Lee Johnson made two changes from the side that started the 1-1 draw with Hearts. Paul Hanlon made his long-awaited return after knee surgery, coming in for the absent Rocky Bushiri. Martin Boyle was deemed not fit enough to start yet, so Jair Tavares returned to the team with Josh Campbell still recovering from the knock he suffered last weekend.

Nouble has undoubtedly been the star of the season so far for Davie Martindale’s men. He tormented the visitors throughout the 90 minutes, beginning with an excellent run and finish to open the scoring inside six minutes. From a Hibs perspective it was a dreadful goal to concede, as a bit of quick feet from Nouble saw him bursting through the centre of the defence and through on David Marshall. He kept his cool to clip a finish beyond the keeper.

Ayo Obileye heads beyond Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall for a late winner at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: SNS

It took only 22 minutes for the first substitution to be made. Elias Melkersen made way for Christian Doidge as Johnson shuffled the deck with the team going to a 4-4-2.

Livingston had further opportunities to grab the second goal. Scott Pittman had a header at the back post saved by Marshall, while Nouble burst through with another surging run after robbing Chris Cadden. The Hibs keeper was equal to his finish on this occasion.

Hibs got themselves an effort on target right at the end of the period as Marijan Cabraja found Doidge with a deep cross. Shamal George comfortably held the effort.

Another change was made at the break with the hugely wasteful Tavares making way for the hero of last week, Martin Boyle. Johnson rearranged his shape again, going back to the 4-2-3-1.

Manager Lee Johnson with the rest of the Hibs backroom staff during the 2-1 loss to Livingston in West Lothian. Picture: SNS

The transformation in Hibs was instant. Kenneh shot wide from the edge area and the midfielder was the man in the right place to level on 51 minutes. He nodded home from close range after a six-yard-box stramash which started with a Hanlon header.

The visitors penned Livingston in for large periods with a lengthy string of corners coming amid their domination. The game developed a bit of an edge too as both Cristian Montano and Martin Boyle were booked after a skirmish, while each side’s manager was shown a yellow for a confrontation after Boyle appeared to be clipped by ex-Hibee Stephane Omeonga in the box.

The winger was almost through on goal in the 63rd minute after an excellent pass from Ryan Porteous, but he was denied by an equally impressive challenge from Jack Fitzwater.

Boyle continued to threaten and fired a low shot in the side netting as the game entered the closing stages. Livingston finally manage to regain a foothold in the game and could have been ahead themselves when Nouble shot over after being given too much room to turn in the area.

Nouble was at the heart of things again as the forward crossed for sub Bruce Anderson. He took an excellent touch toward goal but was denied by Marshall who, much like Barrie McKay’s chance in the derby, sprung from his line to block the shot.

Livingston got their winner after Cabraja, already on a booking, took down Nicky Devlin with a robust challenge. The home fans’ fury at the lack of a second yellow soon changed to elation as Sean Kelly crossed for Obileye to head home.

Hibs could, and should, have had their third stoppage-time goal in as many games. Elie Youan, a threat on the left the entire second half, had a shot well saved by George. The real chance came two minutes later when Boyle was found with a crossfield pass and fired in a low ball for a collection of waiting team-mate. Sub Momodou Bojang could only clip his finish over the bar.

