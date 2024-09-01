Hibs suffer late heartache - ratings from Killie collapse

Never-ending, isn’t it? Just when Hibs fans thought they could celebrate a mood-enhancing victory with an enormous impact on the vibes around their storm-tossed club, it all went wrong. As many probably suspected it would.

David Gray’s men made it into injury time with a 1-0 lead over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. They weren’t just on the home straight, but about to dip for the line – and ready to celebrate a victory courtesy of a Joe Newell wonder strike.

And then Bruce Anderson got in behind the static Hibs back four (yep, again), leaving Jordan Obita with no real choice but to bring the attacker down in the penalty box. Anderson put away the spot kick himself, giving a reinvigorated Killie momentum that they couldn’t quite convert into a win.

That should be considered a minor mercy for a Hibs team still chasing their first league win of the season. Heading into the international break, rookie head coach Gray cannot be sitting comfortably. Despite seeing more than a few things actually work for his team today.

With new/old loan signing Nectar Triantis starting in central midfield – underlined, in bold and FULL CAPS just in case anyone worried about him returning to the heart of defence – alongside Joe Newell and Hyeokkyu Kwon, Hibs instantly looked a little more solid in the middle of the park. But that didn’t mean all of their frailty had been fixed with a single stroke.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, they somehow contrived to leave Killie captain Kyle Vassell unmarked at the back post from a corner kick, the home side’s main goal threat benefiting from a front-post flick-on – but inexplicably scooping the ball straight into the arms of Josef Bursik. With the goal gaping and some Kilmarnock fans already celebrating, the skipper really should have made it 1-0.

Kwon thought he had smashed the visitors into the lead just before the half-hour mark, the Korean midfielder meeting a dropping ball on the edge of the Killie box with the sweetest of right-footed volleys. Credit Kieran O’Hara for diving full length to his right and getting a strong mitt on the firmly struck low effort, turning the ball behind for a corner.

Kwon getting into that sort of area, playing off the scraps provided by target man Mykola Kuharevich, illustrated the approach taken by Hibs. But the big man proved himself to be much more than a battering ram with a few very impressive touches – none more eye-catching than his attempt to lob O’Hara from just inside the Kilmarnock half, the Ukrainian striker’s connection on a bouncing ball good enough to force the keeper into a dramatic back-pedalling save at the expense of another corner.

Hibs looked dangerous at those set-pieces, with Triantis adding an extra target for Killie to worry about. Which probably explains how Newell was given so much space to fire the visitors into the lad with 49 minutes on the clock.

With a ruck of bodies gathering in and around the six-yard box, Newell played his corner from the right short to Martin Boyle, who popped it back to the captain in anticipation of a cross from just in line with the D. Whatever his intentions, Newell’s delivery flew beyond everyone – including O’Hara – and into the far top corner. A beauty, by anyone’s measure.

Triantis very nearly topped his captain with just over 20 minutes remaining, the on-loan Sunderland player waltzing past three would-be tacklers and smashing a shot off the crossbar. What a debut, second time around, that would have made for a player who enjoyed mixed fortunes during his half season on loan last year.

Hibs should have seen this one out. Had chances to put it to bed. But were caught by a straight ball and a penalty concession that couldn’t be avoided. With no game for the guts of a fortnight, a few uncomfortable days and nights lie ahead.

