Hibs suffer more injury woe with key player doubtful for Dundee trip

Goalkeeper Matt Macey is doubtful for the match, paving the way for Kevin Dabrowski to return between the sticks.

Macey was outstanding when keeping a clean sheet against Celtic on Sunday, but the 27-year-old Englishman sustained a muscle injury in the second half and had to leave goal kicks to Ryan Porteous late in the game.

Maloney is already dealing with a lengthy absentee list and is still waiting to learn the full extent of Kevin Nisbet's knee problem after the striker limped off in the first half on Sunday.

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey receives treatment during the match against Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday

"It's difficult," said the Hibs boss. "I don't think I've ever been involved in a team with this much injuries, but on the other hand it's given opportunities to young players."

Macey’s absence would mean a recall for 23-year-old Polish keeper Dabrowski, who made a man-of-the-match debut in the Edinburgh against Hearts last month but kept his place for only one subsequent game.

Third choice keeper David Mitchell was on the bench with Dabrowski on Sunday because so many outfield players were missing.

Maloney's absentee list currently includes nine first team players. In addition to Nisbet and Macey, the longer-term absentees include Paul Hanlon, Joe Newell, Harry Clarke, Kyle Magennis and Demetri Mitchell. Elias Melkerson and James Scott both missed out at the weekend due to illness.

Teenagers Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre were on the bench again for the second week in a row on Sunday, along with recent development squad signing Allan Delferriere for his first time.

All three are in contention to make the bench against Dundee.

