From the short-term loan players with attractive options elsewhere to the veterans entering the final stages of their contracts, the Hibs training HQ out at East Mains could witness a festival of farewells, leaving parties and exit interviews this summer. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Should billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s tie-in produce the promised benefits, it’s not as if Nick Montgomery will be short of options as he looks to replace some of the departing talent. And, without making too many judgements on his predecessors, he’ll probably fancy clearing out some of the unsuitable spare odds and ends left behind by previous misadventures in the transfer market.

But Monty would undoubtedly be thrilled if one or two of the existing loan arrangements could be extended, or even parlayed into permanent transfers. Nor is it guaranteed that absolutely all of the out-of-contract old-timers will be shooed out the door as soon as their registrations expire. And this is before we factor in the other guys, the players out on loan but still under contract and due to return to Hibs – whether they want them or not – at the end of the season.

Here we take a look at details of a potential exodus, focusing on key players facing uncertain summers – and assessing their chances of kicking of next season in Hibs colours:

1 . Will Fish - on loan from Manchester United: POSSIBLE The central defender is still only 20. But Montgomery has spoken frequently about building a defence around a player of undoubted potential. Manchester United could have recalled Fish in January but are content with his progress so far. He has another year left on his contract at Old Trafford – and has attracted interest from a number of English Championship clubs. It might take some serious money and promises not to obstruct the really big move, should it come. But Hibs definitely want him to stay. Photo Sales

2 . Emiliano Marcondes – on loan from Bournemouth: POSSIBLE … MAYBE The one Hibs fans would love to keep, right? If nothing else came of the Foley/Bournemouth connection, allowing Marcondes to play for next season would at least generate a bit of goodwill. The Danish playmaker has made it clear that he’s enjoying his time in Edinburgh. But it might take a lot of persuading, should Premier League or EFL Championship options open up. Photo Sales

3 . Nectar Triantis – on loan from Sunderland: POSSIBLE A revelation since moving from the centre of defence to central midfield, Triantis may not be in any rush to jump back into the madness of Sunderland. He made just three appearances for the Black Cats following his summer move from Central Coast Mariners, where he was an A-League winner under Montgomery. At 20, he may not be 100 per cent ready for the English Championship. Another six months/year on loan might suit everyone. Photo Sales