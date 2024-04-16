Should Hibs focus on local market and players with SPFL experience in summer rebuild?

Shopping local is a big thing these days. And it doesn’t just apply to customers keen on knowing exactly which field produced the organic tatties in their bag for life.

So how much merit is there in Hibs, a club desperately in need of a rebuild, raiding their Scottish Premiership rivals for homegrown produce, key cogs and spare parts? And, regardless of their current location, does experience of the game in Scotland’s elite division automatically add value to a potential recruit?

Scouting is a global business in this age of the information overload. Get yourself a decent Wyscout package and you, too, can sift data, identify targets and watch footage of every Slovakia Under-21s game from the past two years.

With any transfers between SPFL rivals depending on either free agency, which allows for pre-contract agreements, or the payment of a premium to sweeten the deal, it’s also easy to understand why clubs direct their talent ID departments to lesser known markets. But proven performers take no time to get up to speed with the pace of the Premiership.

So, yes, maybe spending £300,000 to take Dylan Levitt from a relegated Dundee United team last summer hasn’t panned out perfectly; the Welsh midfielder isn’t a guaranteed starter these days and hasn’t delivered the all-round quality needed to drive Hibs up the table. But buying someone direct from a Scottish Premiership side - or taking the sometimes cheaper option of re-acquiring a former SPFL star now unsettled/struggling in a different league – has its definite upsides. The top scorer in the country, after all, ended up back in Edinburgh via an unsatisfying year in Belgium.

While Hearts have been locking down top-flight talent, with Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and James Penrice all secured for the start of next season, their city rivals appear intent on following a different path. Although that could change. Let’s take a look, then, at some of the tried-and-tested competitors – based either in country or temporarily displaced to other leagues – who would make good additions to the Hibs squad:

Dimitar Mitov - Goalkeeper Bulgarian international signed a two-year deal with St Johnstone last summer. Nobody has faced more shots on target OR made more saves than Mitov in the current Scottish Premiership campaign, with a success rate of nearly 75 per cent keeping Saints – so far – from dropping into the relegation play-off spot. Ironically, might only become available if Craig Levein's team go down. But a natural successor to David Marshall, expected to move on at the end of his contract.

Kevin Van Veen - Striker Should have moved for him at the start of the season. Definitely had to make a play for him when Groningen made him available in January. Regardless of his minimal impact since joining Motherwell on loan, he's definitely worth a punt. And will be available, on some terms, after failing to settle back home. If that makes sense.

Luiyi de Lucas - Defender Left Livi after half a season because he couldn't settle. Having punched an opponent after being racially abused soon after his January move to Cyprus, the Dominican Republic defender might be tempted back to Scotland by a better offer - in sporting, as well as financial terms.