A trio of Hibs first-team members were in Paisley as minutes were put in the tank.

A summer signing featured for Hibs U19s on Tuesday - as a first team star netted in a 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Zach Mitchell at the end of the transfer window from Charlton Athletic, earning another loan in the Premiership after impressing at St Johnstone. He has not featured at senior level yet but in order to build match minutes, travelled to Paisley with the youth side, the Charlton loanee starting the match at the SMISA Stadium. Mitchell was on the bench last Saturday in the 0-0 Premiership draw with Celtic.

Kanayo Megwa and Rudi Molotnikov made it a trio of members from the first team who came into the game in Paisley, where the Buddies also had senior stars involved, like summer signing Dan Nlundulu up front. Saints were ahead twice in the game but were pegged back on both occasions by strikes from Josh McDonald and Megwa. It means Darren McGregor’s side remain unbeaten in the CAS Elite Youth League while the club’s Charlton loanee put 90 minutes in the tank as he pushes for a competitive bow.

Darren McGregor on Hibs draw with St Mirren

McGregor said to Hibs TV: “We say to the younger lads before the game that playing at St Mirren’s stadium should be aspirational, this is what you should be looking to play on week in, week out, and I felt that the first half we never really got going. I’m very disappointed.

“We lacked intensity, our decision making was poor. I wanted us to be braver on the ball and we weren't, so half-time came and we made the players aware that we weren't happy. I do feel that in the second half we showed a wee bit more gusto, but ultimately you come away from the game being disappointed at the overall performance. You are allowed to play three over-agers and under-19s. They had three over-agers, so did we, and then at half-time they took two of them off, so I think that definitely, that helped our cause.

“We started the second half with more intensity, more vigour, and a willingness to actually go forward, but as I say, a game is made up over 90 minutes, so 45 minutes a lot of the time is not good enough, we need to start the game with that intensity.”

Who do Hibs youngsters play next?

Next up is Peterhead in the KDM Evolution Trophy, which has introduced a new league phase this season. Hibs have drawn once and lost three times but McGregor says the competition has been of benefit to his young players. He added: “The Challenge Cup's been excellent. It's been difficult because you're playing with a younger squad against men.

“Ultimately, if the lads want to transition into professional football, that's a level that they have to play at. If they think they can come in and play with Hibs' first team, they have to play against Peterhead, Cove, Montrose, Spartans, and do well, so we're learning.

“There's only been one real game where I've been disappointed, if I'm being honest, and that was Spartans. Over and above that, I think we've done, we've acquitted ourselves well, so we’re definitely looking forward to Peterhead.”