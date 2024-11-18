Hibs summer signings rated: Numbers digested to discover which recruits are faring best so far

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT

Here is how each of Hibs’ summer signings have rated so far this season.

There were Hibs signings aplenty in the summer transfer window but how are those stars faring?

In total, the Easter Road club made a total of 12 signings over the summer. But this season has not started well and Hibs are bottom of the league, but head coach David Gray has been backed by club chiefs.

Results need to turn quickly if the club are to avoid a relegation scrap. Hibs return to action after the international break this weekend vs Dundee. Looking at the numbers crunched by WhoScored, here’s how the signings from the summer are rated up until this point.

6.96/10

1. Junior Hoilett (eight appearances)

6.96/10 | SNS Group

6.82/10

2. Marvin Ekpiteta (16 appearances)

6.82/10 | SNS Group

6.72/10

3. Nectar Triantis (11 appearances)

6.72/10 | SNS Group

6.70/10

4. Warren O'Hora (17 appearances)

6.70/10 | SNS Group

