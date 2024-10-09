Seven games into the Scottish Premiership campaign and with their Premier Sports Cup adventure cut short at the first knock-out stage, Hibs haven’t exactly leapt into a different tax bracket with the quality of their performances this season. In terms of pure results, David Gray’s men bear a striking resemblance to some of the teams put together by his predecessors. At least at the moment.

But a summer of change – revolution, really – at East Mains has dramatically transformed the talent available to Gray, whose appointment during the close season prompted a flurry of transfer market activity. With new sporting director Malky Mackay also diving straight into the gig, Hibs made 12 signings for the first-team squad.

Starting with a new No. 1 and ending with the arrival of a free agent striker after the deadline had passed, Gray and Mackay have effectively overhauled the entire squad. There were SEVEN new signings in the starting XI against Motherwell at the weekend.

Allowing for the fact that some of these guys are still a) getting to grips with the madcap pace of Scottish football and b) learning the strengths, weaknesses, foibles and quirks of their new team-mates in a different system, most have shown some sort of potential for the season ahead. And one veteran attacker really stands out. It should go without saying that a fair few must do better, if Hibs are to climb the table.

So let’s take a look at the decent dozen senior pros brought into help Hibs turn things around, applying the traditional, inexact, entirely unscientific X-out-of-10 rating system to grade their impact to date:

1 . GK Josef Bursik 5.5/10 Former England Under-21 goalkeeper was signed on a season-long loan as the undisputed No. 1. The ex-Stoke City and Club Brugge goalie has recovered from a shaky start to look more solid in recent weeks. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . GK Raymond Smith N/A Very much a back-up keeper, the experienced shot stopper signed for Hibs on a two-year deal after being released by Stockport County - and has one appearance to his name. The 1-0 loss away to Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup. Can’t judge him on that alone. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta 5.5/10 The big man was billed as a no nonsense centre-half when Hibs signed him. After a period when he appeared to be nothing but nonsense, he’s settled down. Jury still out, though, on a 28-year-old handed a three-year deal after his contract at Blackpool expired. | SNS Group Photo Sales