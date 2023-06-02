Who is leaving the club?

Hibs announced after the conclusion of the cinch Premiership season that Aiden McGeady, Kevin Dabrowski and Michael Devlin would not be kept on following the expiration of their contracts. Devlin has already agreed a deal to join fellow cinch Premiership side Livingston. They will be followed out of the door by youngsters Tom Carter and Josh McCulloch.

Three other young players have also been given new homes, though only on a temporary basis. Hibs have already agreed loans with Airdrieonians to take on Josh O’Connor and Murray Aitken for the beginning of the 2023/24 season after the Lanarkshire club won promotion to the Championship, while goalkeeper Murray Johnson will join up with former Hibee Marvin Bartley for a stint at Queen of the South.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson will be looking to reshape his squad this summer. Picture: SNS

What about the loanees?

CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe and Mykola Kuharevich have all returned to their parent clubs. Hibs have stated their intention to try and get a couple of them back next year. Egan-Riley and Fish would be the two most likely candidates as both finished the campaign as regular starters in the first-team, though Kuharevich was a useful presence in attack when he was fit. Hoppe tailed off after a promising start following his move in January so the chances of him appearing again next season are rather slim.

Who is likely to be sold?

Kevin Nisbet looks almost certain to be leaving the club this summer. Hibs have already accepted a seven-figure offer from Millwall for his services. Nisbet has already knocked back the English Championship team before, though even if he decides the London just aren’t for him there are several other teams south of the border chasing his signature.

Of potential fringe players heading out of the door, both full-backs signed last summer Lewis Miller and Marijan Cabraja are a long way from home to be sitting on the bench. The same goes for Elias Melkersen, who will soon return from a loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam. The Dutch side had an option to buy but he made just two first-team appearances.

Harry McKirdy hasn’t had a great time of things and may look to return to the lower reaches of English league football, where he was free-scoring for Swindon Town prior to his move north. Fellow striker Christian Doidge is also unlikely to have much of a future at Easter Road having spent the majority of the campaign on loan at Kilmarnock.

Where should they be looking to strengthen?

A centre-back has to be very high on the list of priorities. Devlin was the only natural defensive stopper brought in after Ryan Porteous was sold in January (and played only once, up front) while Fish has returned to Manchester United. At present, that leaves Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri as natural first-team centre-backs with nothing behind them.

If Nisbet is sold, then a forward with a bit of presence to play alongside Martin Boyle and Elie Youan is a must. Another right-sided player is also required with Chris Cadden set to miss the majority of this year. After Cabraja failed, you’d reckon Hibs will try again to sign someone who could be the long-term successor to Lewis Stevenson. And while he is club captain, after his form to end the season, you have to think another goalkeeper to compete with David Marshall is being considered.

When are the players back?

Hibs have yet to release details of their pre-season schedule, though it is known the squad will be jetting off to Marbella for a summer training camp in early July, so it’s likely the players will report for duty at East Mains in late June.

The new cinch Premiership campaign is due to kick off on the weekend of August 5/6. Hibs will not take part in the Viaplay Cup group phase in July if Celtic win the Scottish Cup because they would have qualified for European football having finished fifth in the cinch Premiership.

The draw for the second qualifying round will take place on 21 June. The first leg will take place on 27 July with the second leg a week after that.

What did last year’s summer transfer window look like?

A staggering 15 first-team players (16 if you include Kyle McClelland, who played in the League Cup) were signed up in the summer window. The club had suffered through a very disappointing campaign the term prior, sacking two managers before the end of the season, so it was to be expected, especially with a new boss coming in and wanting to make his own mark. But the squad became bloated and still lacked a lot of quality in depth. There were also a number of punts on players who were either projects or flutters and not ready to play regular first-team football at a club like Hibs.

With very few players heading out the door as free agents, Hibs will need to prioritise quality over quantity this time around.

What 2024 contracts require the most attention?

The hopes of getting Nisbet signed up to an extension are pretty much non-existent at this stage. Beyond him there’s nobody out of contract next summer where Hibs fans would be delighted if a new contract was announced. The bigger concern is the fact the majority of players are contracted through 2025 with so many of them doubted as being capable of contributing consistently to a Hibs team capable of finishing third.

