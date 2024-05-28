After a disappointing season in the Scottish Premiership, Hibs fans will be hoping to see plenty of activity in the upcoming summer transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 season.
As the Edinburgh giants target a return to the top half of the Scottish Premiership table and European contention we take a look at the first summer arrivals at Easter Road during each of the last 10 transfer windows, how they fared when they signed and where they are now.
1. Jordan Obita: signed from Wycombe (2023)
The wing back scored once in 34 league appearances last season.
2. Kyle McClelland: Signed from Rangers (2022)
The defender has played just one league game since arriving in Edinburgh. Spent last season on loan at Queen of the South.
3. Jake Doyle-Hayes: signed from St Mirren (2021)
Has played 52 times in three seasons, but has struggled with injuries in recent times.
4. Stephen McGinn: signed from St Mirren (2020)
Scored once in five league appearances for Hibs. Played for Falkirk last season as the Bairns won promotion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.