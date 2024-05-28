Hibs' first signing from the last 10 summer transfer windows: where are they now? - gallery

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 28th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 20:00 BST

A look back at some of the great (and not so great) Hibs signings which kickstarted the club’s summer business

After a disappointing season in the Scottish Premiership, Hibs fans will be hoping to see plenty of activity in the upcoming summer transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 season.

As the Edinburgh giants target a return to the top half of the Scottish Premiership table and European contention we take a look at the first summer arrivals at Easter Road during each of the last 10 transfer windows, how they fared when they signed and where they are now.

1. Jordan Obita: signed from Wycombe (2023)

2. Kyle McClelland: Signed from Rangers (2022)

3. Jake Doyle-Hayes: signed from St Mirren (2021)

4. Stephen McGinn: signed from St Mirren (2020)

