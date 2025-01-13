Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Win the midfield battle and the game will follow. It’s a truth as old as the old 2-3-5 formation. And it went a long way to Hibs running Motherwell into the ground at Easter Road on Saturday.

First, a note of appreciation for one of the unsung heroes unlikely to feature in many highlight clips from the 3-1 win. If you look closely, you’ll see that Dylan Levitt – making his first start since early August – always seemed to get himself in the right place, be that tracking back to pick up a headed clearance from his own defenders or getting up in support of the forwards, to contribute.

But, of course, everyone’s thunder was well and truly snaffled by Nectar Triantis in this game, almost certainly his best in a Hibs jersey. And that was exactly how David Gray and his coaching staff drew it up.

Photo 1 | Wyscout

Photo 1 shows how Motherwell looked to set up and prevent the ball from getting into the midfield pairing of Levitt and Triantis. The visitors aimed to get tight on the two potential playmakers, who would not be allowed to get on the ball in space – but would be forced to play back to their defenders (Photo 2).

Photo 2 | Wyscout

Hibs more than matched the away side’s aggression when it came to closing players down. And that, in itself, is a sign of how much faith these players now have in each other – and their collective understanding of how to play in this 3-4-1-2 shape.

So, as Photo 3 shows, Jack Iredale feels at liberty to go charging out of the line to follow his man and gang-tackle the poor sod, with a bit of help from his midfielders, because he knows his central defensive partners are in good cover positions. And that Nicky Cadden is dropping into fill in from left wing back.

Photo 3 | Wyscout

Gray’s men have also expended a lot of energy on the training ground working on getting men into the penalty area to feast off the crosses of both Cadden brothers. As you can see in Photo 4, it’s paying off.

Photo 4 | Wyscout

Chris Cadden’s growing understanding with Martin Boyle has also been a key factor in recent weeks. When coaching staff talk about Boyle having freedom to play centre forward in his own special way, the kind of positional switch evident in Photo 5 – with Cadds filling in as striker while the Socceroos star drops into right wingback to get on the ball – is clearly what they have in mind.

Photo 5 | Wyscout

In a game where Hibs dominated on most key criteria, from overall possession to chances created, pressing intensity to individual duels, Triantis stood out. Even allowing for Boyle’s two goals, the 21-year-old deserved to pick up Man of the Match honours.

As soon as Hibs started getting him on the ball (See photo 6), things began to click for them. He finished the game with 85 per cent pass accuracy, impressive when you consider how often he was trying to play forward and break the lines.

Photo 6 | Wyscout

Photo 7 shows how well Triantis, Levitt – who has done well to retain possession and find his midfield partner – and Boyle combined on occasion. This snapshot actually comes from the same attack that ended in the opening goal, just a phase or two earlier as Hibs poked and prodded at the Motherwell defence.

Photo 7 | Wyscout

As for the second goal, well, would you be surprised to know that eight of Triantis’ nine recoveries took place inside opposition territory? His athleticism and anticipation mean he can jump out of the line to unnerve opponents, playing an aggressive sort of defensive role in midfield.

Look at Photo 8 and you’ll also notice how smart the big Aussie was in deciding to charge up on Ewan Wilson before the Motherwell man had even decided to let goalkeeper Archie Mair’s pass run across his body and, he thought, stride forward. Triantis jumps out of the line because he recognises, either consciously or otherwise, that Hibs have only one player beyond the ball – Martin Boyle has been trying to close down the keeper.

Photo 8 | Wyscout

With so many players behind the ball, he’s got the green light to go and pinch possession before striding into the box and scoring. A solo goal based on a solid team shape.

To be honest, the game was done by half-time. Nobody on Gray’s coaching staff will be happy about the goal they conceded. But the home side never looked like being broken down.

If Josh Campbell hadn’t strayed offside, or if Jordan Obita had simply scored with the header, they might have gone 3-0 up in the first minute of the second half. Thanks, again, to a bit of Triantis brilliance – winning the ball, nutmegging an opponent and then playing the perfect weighted ball to exploit a 4 v 2 (see photo 9).

Photo 9 | Wyscout

Gray and his brains trust will devote as much of their post-match analysis, of course, to the things that did NOT go right. Opportunities squandered. Gaps left unfilled.

As outsiders, we can simply enjoy the good stuff. And recognise that, in a really solid team performance from starters AND substitutes, finding a way to get the best out of a potential game breaker like Triantis was absolutely crucial to a fine win.

Hibs correspondent John Greechan holds a UEFA B Licence in coaching and a Certificate in Advanced Tactical Analysis from Barca Innovation Hub Universitas.