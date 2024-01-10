Some of the most famous faces that have been seen cheering on Hibs in recent years.

Edinburgh has produced its fair share of famous faces, celebrities, TV personalities and world class athletes over the years and many of them have never hidden their allegiances when it comes to Hibs or Hearts.

Although Hearts are cheered on by the likes of Stephen Hendry and Sir Chris Foy there are also a number of notable names that cheer on city-rivals Hibs. These include sporting sensations, actors and a host of famous musicians.

Here we take a look at nine of the most famous Hibs supporters including sporting icons, award winning music stars and more:

The Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are probably the two men most commonly associated with the term 'famous Hibs fans' and of course sang Easter Road anthem Sunshine on Leith

Dougray Scott The Glenrothes born Hollywood star is a life long Hibee through an unlce who previously worked as a scout at Easter Road

Andy Murray One of the modern day greats of Scottish sport is a Hibs fan despite being born in Glasgow as his Grandad, Roy Erskine, played for the club

Jamie Murray The Proclaimers are not the only famous siblings who support the Hibees and Andy's brother Jamie, a successful tennis star in his own right, is also a fan