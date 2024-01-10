Nine famous Hibs fans including world champion sports star, actors and music legend - gallery
Some of the most famous faces that have been seen cheering on Hibs in recent years.
Edinburgh has produced its fair share of famous faces, celebrities, TV personalities and world class athletes over the years and many of them have never hidden their allegiances when it comes to Hibs or Hearts.
Although Hearts are cheered on by the likes of Stephen Hendry and Sir Chris Foy there are also a number of notable names that cheer on city-rivals Hibs. These include sporting sensations, actors and a host of famous musicians.
Here we take a look at nine of the most famous Hibs supporters including sporting icons, award winning music stars and more: