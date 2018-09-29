Hibs supporters' reactions to St Mirren 0-1 Hibs

Although Hibs fans were delighted to pick up another three points which keeps them within five points of city rivals Hearts at the top, some would prefer a more comfortable afternoon’s viewing….

@AlbaSon12: “3 points is 3 points. Would like to get them without the palpitations though..”

@GISALEGEND: “A win is a win, plenty shots on goal just lacking that edge to get a few more goals. Keeps us in great position :)”

@Deanosborn: “Hard fought win. But job done”

Leith Green: “Successful teams grind results out. That’s where we have gone wrong when we have had decent sides in the past. If we didn’t play well then we would drop points. This team is capable of doing both. The depth of our squad is a real bonus as we win again, despite some key players being absent. When (if) we get our best 11 out on the park we’ll be quite a side"

superfurryhibby: “Fantastic victory after a greulling midweek tie. A great counter to the result on Tuesday. Can’t wait for the Hamilton game”

we are hibs: “Good 3 points. 3 wins in a row in the league. Need to follow it up with a win against Hamilton before the Celtic game”

crab apple: “Good three points. While we're not quite firing on full cylinders you can see there is a steely confidence building in the team”

Sir David Gray: “Not a great performance second half to say the least but we got an away win and kept a clean sheet so I can't have too many complaints. I would rather today's outcome than what we had on Tuesday with a great performance but ultimately coming up short”

Leith Green: “Looking at the fixtures after we beat Killie, I was worried we could find ourselves 10-12 points behind Hearts. To have narrowed the gap after two tricky away games whilst Hearts had two home games will do for me. If we can get the win against Hamilton and Hearts lose then it’s game on. The added bonus for us is 3 clean sheets in a row now”