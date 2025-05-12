‘It could all be taken away for us,’ warns veteran coach as Celtic up next

SWPL title-chasing Hibs boss Grant Scott knows his team are playing for the highest stakes heading into the final two games of a remarkable season. And he’s made it clear that his players understand exactly what they’re trying to do as they round off the campaign with a frantic Old Firm double.

Yesterday’s battling 2-2 home draw with title rivals Glasgow City kept Hibs three points clear at the top of the table, with Rangers inching ahead of City in second place by dint of their win over Celtic. Scott’s team take on Celtic at Meadowbank on Wednesday night, followed by a visit to Ibrox on Sunday, the final day of the SWPL season.

Scott declared: “We're still at the top; we're still in there. We could have a really positive moment in the next two games.

“It could all be taken away from us. So we've just got to keep fighting, trying to win one at a time and do the basics really well when we can.

Tight at the top of Scottish Women’s Premier League 1

SWPL Games played Points GD Hibernian 30 71 66 Rangers 30 68 111 Glasgow City 30 68 86

“It's a big week, everyone knows that. It's the same for all the teams. So we'll have to dust ourselves down, recover as best we can and probably look for the same effort again on Wednesday.

“It's nice to play at home. We've got a reasonably good record here this season. And I think we've just got to make sure we're ready for it.”

Hibernian Women star winger battling ankle injury

Scott, sweating over an ankle injury to Tegan Bowie that kept the winger out of yesterday’s game, was pleased with how his team dug in against a City side who have lifted the league flag in two of the last four seasons. On a brutally hot day in the capital, the home side did anything but wilt.

“Yeah, I think they're now two or three years into the model that we're working with,” said Scott, the newly-crowned SWPL Manager of the Year adding: “And I think we can see the benefits this season.

“Their strength's there, their appetite's there, their physical condition's there to get them through very, very tough matches like today in tough conditions. Probably because we spent so long today without the ball, it made it a harder game for us. But again, players are due so much credit for the way they've fought through.

“It was a battle. I thought, in fairness to Glasgow City, that they played probably the more attractive football.

“We've had to dig in. We're disappointed we didn't play better with the ball. But to see that courage and hunger from the players to see the game out level, not concede late on when Glasgow City threw a lot at us.”

With Celtic well out of the title race, Hibs have a real chance to take a massive leap towards their first championship since 2007 – when even the elite division of Scottish women’s football was effectively an amateur affair – with a victory on Wednesday night. Especially if city rivals Hearts do them a favour by taking something from Rangers at Oriam in a game that kicks off half an hour later.

Experienced defender Siobhan Hunter, who has just signed a new contract extension, makes no effort to downplay the challenge facing her team against Celtic, admitting: “The game's so big. They keep getting bigger and bigger. But we want to be in this position, we want to keep fighting; it's something we're really proud of but we don't want to stop now.”

Hibs Women v Celtic Women

Meadowbank Stadium, 6 pm KO Wednesday

Tickets here