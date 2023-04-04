Laidlaw scored in the first half with O’Connor bagging a second-half brace to secure a comfortable win for the visitors, but they will have to wait to learn if they have won the title after Dundee United and Motherwell both won as well.

Hibs academy chief Steve Kean made two changes to the side that started in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell last week; one in defence and one in midfield. With Jacob Blaney suspended, Kanayo Megwa took up the vacancy at right-back, while midfielder Jacob MacIntyre also returned to the starting line-up in place of Robbie Hamilton following his return from international duty. MacIntyre’s Scotland Under-17 team-mate Rudi Molotnikov also returned to the squad and took a seat on the bench alongside his Hibs Under-18 team-mates Freddie Owens, Harry Wright, Owen Hastie, Adam Khan, Alfie Smith, and Reuben McAllister.

Laidlaw gave Hibs the lead in Ayrshire on 28 minutes, finding the bottom corner from 12 yards out, with O’Connor doubling the visitors’ advantage shortly after the hour mark when he headed home from a corner.

Josh O'Connor bagged a double in the 3-0 victory

The forward then made it three with 12 minutes remaining, volleying home from close range to put the game to bed and move Hibs onto 20 points from their eight games so far. With second-placed Dundee losing 2-0 to Queen’s Park, who occupied third before Tuesday’s matches, Hibs are within touching distance of the title.

The wee Spiders have played all their matches while Dundee have one game remaining but are seven points behind Hibs. Livingston and Kilmarnock still have three games to play and are currently on ten points but the maximum number of points they can achieve from their remaining games is nine.

However, with Dundee United and Motherwell defeating Hamilton Accies and Ayr United respectively on Tuesday and each having four games left including a showdown at K Park on April 25, both teams have an outside chance of pipping Hibs to the title on goal difference – if they win all their remaining games and Hibs lose to Queen of the South at Palmerston on Tuesday April 18.

Hibs: Johnson, Megwa, McGregor McClelland, O MacIntyre, Delferrière, J MacIntyre, Zaid, McCulloch, Laidlaw, O’Connor. Subs: Owens, Wright, Hastie, Khan, McAllister, Smith, Molotnikov