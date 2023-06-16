Hibs have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2023/24 season – after the strip was inadvertently leaked to supporters through a smartphone sticker app 24 hours earlier.

Featuring an emerald green body and white sleeves, the shirt also has a retro-style white collar with a green stripe, and green piping on the sleeve cuffs. The white shorts carry minimal green detailing while the club has also brought back green and white hooped socks.

After the 2021/22 home kit featured a map of Edinburgh on the chest, and last season’s jersey carried a sublimated image of the Easter Road Main Stand, this year’s shirt is a lot less busy in terms of design. The green is also more of an emerald colour than previous kits, and recalls kits from the mid-1930s when Hibs moved to a brighter shade of green after five decades of wearing a darker, more bottle-green shade.

Hibs have unveiled their new home kit for the 2023/24 campaign

Former players Kevin Harper, Pat Stanton, and Keith Wright helped to launch the new kit alongside Hibs Women regulars Eilidh Adams and Siobhan Hunter. First-team players Rocky Bushiri, Joe Newell, and Lewis Stevenson are also included in the new imagery along with academy duo Kanayo Megwa and Malik Zaid.