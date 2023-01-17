Hibs talking points head of cup derby - new signings, learning from mistakes, tactical posers

Ahead of the weekend’s showdown there are a number of talking points, not least in terms of the transfer window. Hibs have allowed seven players to depart in a mixture of permanent and temporary exits but there is little sign of new blood – could that change this week? And who could play at right-back if Chris Cadden isn’t fit?

Availability of players

Martin Boyle is definitely sidelined, along with Mykola Kukharevych, as they have been for some time. There are question marks over the fitness of Cadden and Paul Hanlon, who were both in the stand for the 2-2 draw with Dundee United, while Joe Newell is suspended following his sending-off in the Scottish Cup semi-final last season.

Easter Road will play host to another Edinburgh derby this weekend when Hibs and Hearts meet in the Scottish Cup fourth round

All five are arguably starters at the moment. By the time Hibs line up against Hearts there could very well be new faces available, plus Cadden and Hanlon may be fit, but as things stand Lee Johnson is without several key players.

Will there be new faces in by Sunday?

Speaking after the United game Johnson said: “We are trying; I can’t guarantee anything but there’s been a few outs which creates some funds. We are certainly active and I’m very clear in my mind as to what I would like defensively and offensively. I’m happy with the potential options but we have to try and get them over the line and it’s never easy because good players are in high demand.”

With Elias Melkersen joining Momodou Bojang out the exit door, a centre-forward would seem to be a sensible choice and given Johnson also hinted at bringing in ‘leadership’ in defence, perhaps an experienced centre-back is also high on the wishlist. But it remains to be seen not only if any new bodies will be signed, but also if they will be ready for Sunday.

Lee Johnson is hopeful of having new players in before the weekend

Learning from previous errors

The last time Hibs faced Hearts Johnson started Will Fish at right-back, Cadden on the right of a midfield four, and Harry McKirdy up top with Kevin Nisbet. It was an unusual selection that backfired, with Fish culpable in the lead-up to Hearts’ opener, Cadden ineffective until restored to his usual right-back berth and McKirdy unable to make in-roads in attack.

We saw similar against United – ‘creativity’, Johnson called it in his pre-match press conference – when Josh Campbell started at right-back and Ryan Porteous in midfield, with Fish in central defence alongside Rocky Bushiri. Again, it was changed 20 minutes into the game.

Johnson can’t afford to get experimental for a third time on Sunday so needs to identify a less creative line-up.

Could Lewis Miller, left, be in for a surprise return to the starting XI?

Bring Miller back in

Lewis Miller hasn’t played for Hibs since a three-minute cameo off the bench in a 1-0 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley, after which he was singled out by Johnson for ‘not being ready’ to come on at the desired time. He didn’t get off the bench in the next three matches before suffering back to back injuries starting in mid-October. The Australian defender returned to the matchday squad against United but didn’t get off the bench. If Cadden doesn’t make it, Miller is the only available senior right-back. Chucking him in for his first start since the Premier Sports Cup group stage and after successive injuries would be a bold move even if it wasn’t a potentially season-defining cup match against the club’s bitter rivals – but he will have had another week of training, and surely playing a recognised right-back in his natural position is a better option than shoe-horning a centre-back or midfielder in there.

Go to a back three

Ironically, Johnson’s team selection for the New Year derby could have operated as a 3-4-3, mirroring Hearts’ set-up, but instead it lined up in a flat 4-4-2. If he opts for a 3-4-3 it might be his best option given the available players. Miller could operate as a wing-back on one side while Lewis Stevenson or Marijan Čabraja can do likewise on the left. If Miller isn’t ready, then Campbell can operate in a position where he has bagged two assists in two games and is less likely to have his defensive frailties exposed. The three centre-backs pick themselves out of Bushiri, Fish, Porteous and, assuming he’s fit, Hanlon.

With Newell sidelined and depending on other injuries, the central midfield pairing will likely be two of Campbell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, and Kyle Magennis. Stevenson could also play in there, as could Porteous if Johnson persists in playing the 23-year-old in midfield.

Up top Kevin Nisbet and Élie Youan could form a pair with Aiden McGeady given a free role just behind, or Youan and McGeady could play slightly deeper and tucked in behind Nisbet.

Stick with 4-2-3-1

Johnson has used this formation more often than not and could use it against Hearts. If Cadden and Hanlon are fit he will have options in defence; midfielders who fit certain roles, and in McGeady, Nisbet, and Youan his strongest front three. As things stand this would appear to be the most likely set-up Johnson will go with.

Call on the youngsters