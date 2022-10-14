This is despite keeping the same starting XI for three consecutive matches following the victories over Ross County and Motherwell.

But as he reviewed his side’s performance following a 1-0 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday, the Easter Road boss dropped a heavy hint that he could shake up his team for Saturday’s game, saying: “There were one or two that made me think, 'it might be time for somebody else to step into your slot'.”

Rocky Bushiri and Demi Mitchell are two players Johnson has mentioned who could come back in – but could there be further changes? Much depends on the formation Johnson chooses to go with – he has mostly kept faith with a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 since the start of the league campaign but there have been times when he has moved to a three / five at the back system. So what changes might he make?

Back three or back four?

Hibs have mostly played with a back four this season although they began the 2-2 draw with Rangers with a back five, albeit Johnson changed things up midway through the first half. They started with a back four against Dundee United before switching to a back three as they chased an equaliser.

Opting for a back three would open up a slot in central defence alongside Paul Hanlon and Ryan Porteous. Will Fish made his debut at Tannadice but Rocky Bushiri is also fit and given the standard of his performances earlier in the season before he got injured, he may have the edge over the Manchester United loanee.

Stevenson v Čabraja

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Johnson has hinted that he may make changes against Celtic

The Croatian full-back started off well enough at Easter Road but was replaced by Jair Tavares on 77 minutes in midweek. If Johnson sticks with a back four then it would look to be a straight shoot-out between Čabraja and the experienced Lewis Stevenson for the left full-back slot. The veteran has on more than one occasion replaced Čabraja so that remains an option too.

Demi dilemma?

Were Johnson’s comments about Demi Mitchell a hint at a change in shape? The former Manchester United youngster impressed on the left of a midfield four under Shaun Maloney but he could also play on the left, taking the spot normally filled by Élie Youan in a 4-2-3-1. The French forward hasn’t had much luck in recent matches but 60 minutes of Mitchell and 30 of Youan on the left might not be be the worst plan in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter McKirdy?

McKirdy earned praise from Johnson for his efforts in the second half at Tannadice. While he could fill Youan’s spot on the left, he might work as a supporting striker behind Mykola Kukharevych or as a ten behind a front two if Johnson opts for a 3-5-2 set-up.

Midfield mix