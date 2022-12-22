Hibs players Lewis Stevenson, Chris Cadden, Harry McKirdy, and Will Fish share their Christmas dinner secrets with head chef Bryan Keenan as part of Utilita and Iceland’s Shop Smart, Cook Savvy campaign

The Capital club’s Community Foundation has already teamed up with the energy firm to treat 500 people in the local community to Christmas dinner. First-team players Chris Cadden, Will Fish, Harry McKirdy, and Lewis Stevenson got together to eat a traditional Christmas dinner at the Hibernian Training Centre and guess the cost of the food, with Hibs head chef Bryan Keenan quizzing the quartet on the overall price.

With Scotland – Cadden and Stevenson – going head to head with England, comprising Fish and McKirdy, the players’ estimates were much higher than the actual cost. The point of exercise was to promote Iceland and Utilita’s Shop Smart, Cook Savvy campaign which is aimed at saving households significants amount of money on their yearly energy bills.

Research has shown that the cost of cooking can be reduced by between 60 and 90 per cent, allowing households to save hundreds of pounds each year at a time when the cost of living has rocketed, and work undertaken as part of the campaign has highlighted the environmental impact of household cooking habits – and how using air fryers can be cost effective compared to using a standard oven.

Keenan said: “Christmas dinner should be the best meal of the year, and we’ve proven that it doesn’t need to break the bank. We hope this campaign helps households to really understand the huge savings we can make by thinking differently about how we cook at home. Air fryers and microwaves are used by some of the best chefs in the world, and every time we use them, we are saving the pocket and the planet.”