Hibs team up with The Proclaimers to release 'Sunshine on Leith' third kit

Darren McGregor and Joelle Murray show off the new strips as sun shines on Easter Road. Picture: Contributed

Sunshine on Leith is often belted out by supporters as its played on the tannoy system in the immediate aftermath of wins in big matches, most notably the victories at Hampden over Kilmarnock in the 2007 League Cup final and the 2016 Scottish Cup triumph over Rangers.

The third kit, made by manufacturers Joma, is predominantly yellow with lyrics from the song found around the shirt.

As part of the partnership with Charlie and Craig Reid, 25 per cent of profits from sales will be donated to the charity Oxfam.

The strip features lyrics from Sunshine on Leith written throughout it. Picture: Contributed

A statement from the musical brothers said: “We are very proud to be involved with the good work being done with Hibs new third strip. The club was founded with a charitable purpose and it’s great that Hibs carry this on in the present era.”

Commercial director Greg McEwan added, “It is great to finally unveil our third kit for the 2021/22 season, we’ve been looking forward to announcing this partnership for some time and I can’t thank Charlie and Craig enough for agreeing to work with us on this.

"Sunshine on Leith is one of the most powerful songs in football and when a sold-out Easter Road perform it, it is very special, so we are delighted to have the lyrics throughout the kit and it looks stunning as well, huge credit to Peter Burt for the design.

"We are also proud to support the fantastic work being carried out by Oxfam, they do stunning work locally as well as globally and we are delighted to be able to help them in the projects they are working on.”

Hibs have teamed up with The Proclaimers' Charlie (left) and Craig Reid. Picture: SNS

The new yellow third kit will be available to pre-order by visiting www.hiberniandirect.co.uk. The third kit will then be available in store from Tuesday 5th October.

Jamie Livingstone from Oxfam Scotland said: “We’re really grateful to Hibs and The Proclaimers for choosing Oxfam for this donation. Right now, we’re working with partners to help protect people in some of the most vulnerable situations on the planet from the threat of coronavirus. Hibs’ generosity may not guarantee sunshine on Leith, but it will save lives and help build a fairer future for everyone.”

