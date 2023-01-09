McGeady set up Nisbet’s first of three goals in the 3-2 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday, taking the striker’s tally to five in five games since his return from ten months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The veteran former Celtic winger had not previously played with Nisbet but has been very impressed by what he has seen so far and believes the 25-year-old could have a bright future away from Easter Road.

“If he carries on playing the way he has been, there will be no shortage of suitors,” said McGeady. “I don’t want to be talking him into a move away from Hibs, but it’s only natural that these things happen.

“England or Celtic or Rangers? I don’t know but he’s been really good from what I’ve seen so far. I’ve clearly not played a lot with him but on Sunday, without having too much of the ball, he showed exactly what he can do.”

Nisbet has one goal in his 10 Scotland caps and on this form is expected to be in contention for a recall again soon. McGeady, who has also had a long spell on the sidelines and made his first league start for Hibs at Fir Park, can see similarities between Nisbet and fellow Scotland international Ross Stewart, who he played with at Sunderland.

Stewart, who joined Sunderland from Ross County in 2021, has two caps and has scored six goals in his last five games in the Championship.

“I’d probably compare him [Nisbet] to Ross Stewart, in the respect that he’s got an eye for goal and his hold-up play is very good,” said McGeady. “He doesn’t take a lot of touches and then turn or try to beat players when he has his back to goal.”

Kevin Nisbet netted three goals in Hibs' victory over Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS